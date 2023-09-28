Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.40. Africa Oil shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 199,416 shares traded.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

About Africa Oil

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

