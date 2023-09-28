Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $2,230.47 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00176223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

