Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,078 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Alcoa worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 2,288,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,740. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $57.61.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AA

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.