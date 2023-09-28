AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading Down 0.3%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ET

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Company Profile

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

