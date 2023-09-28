Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.16. 36,881,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,555,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

