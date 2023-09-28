Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,806 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

