Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Andretti Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 747,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 497,150 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Andretti Acquisition by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,908,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,660,000.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WNNR stock remained flat at $10.75 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. Andretti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

