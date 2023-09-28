Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $197.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $175.10 and last traded at $174.61. 71,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 416,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.18%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.