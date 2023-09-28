Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.72 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

