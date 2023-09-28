Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 56,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AMC
Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arizona Metals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.