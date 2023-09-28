Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,387 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 19,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.