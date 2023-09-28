Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.98. 563,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,510. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.72.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.