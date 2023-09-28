Artisan Partners Asset Management’s (APAM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 307,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 210,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $27,045,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 204.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

