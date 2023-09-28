ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.54 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and $1.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,997.17 or 0.99808338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04724801 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,597,506.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

