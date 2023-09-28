Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 227.99 ($2.78), with a volume of 136378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.82).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,776.92 and a beta of 0.54.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

