Aspiriant LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 2,620,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

