Aspiriant LLC Purchases 3,005 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $189.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,177. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a 200-day moving average of $193.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.