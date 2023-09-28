Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.