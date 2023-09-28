ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 187,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,255. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

