Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

About Atico Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.