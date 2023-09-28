Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.92

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and traded as low as $0.43. Ault Global shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 688,694 shares traded.
Ault Global Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
