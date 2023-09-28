AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.81

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.81 and traded as high as C$25.77. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$24.79, with a volume of 25,837 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60. The firm has a market cap of C$576.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.72.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.78. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.8482972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

