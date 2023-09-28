Axim Planning & Wealth Buys 432 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,629. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.