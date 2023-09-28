Axim Planning & Wealth Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axim Planning & Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.0% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,581,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,139,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.35. 6,681,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,368,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

