Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

