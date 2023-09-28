Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.75. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 74,738 shares trading hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
