Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.75. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 74,738 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.