Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.75. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 74,738 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

