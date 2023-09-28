Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.52

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €120.52 ($128.21) and traded as high as €126.25 ($134.31). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €124.05 ($131.97), with a volume of 224,825 shares changing hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

