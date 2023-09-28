BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 31st total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLLKF remained flat at C$2.59 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.48. BICO Group AB has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.85.

About BICO Group AB (publ)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioautomation segment offers products in precision dispensing, sample preparation, multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturing for life science and diagnostic industries.

