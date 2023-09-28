Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.15 and traded as high as C$10.33. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 67,314 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.3903096 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

