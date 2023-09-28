Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33,373.78

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $33,373.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00180625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.