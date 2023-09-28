Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00098817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

