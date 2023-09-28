BitTorrent-New Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.66 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $365.56 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001948 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002798 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003479 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002022 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.