BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 364.5% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,413,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 71,952 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 817,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.