BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 14.44. 435,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,396. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 14.10 and a one year high of 17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is 15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

