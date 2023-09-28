BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 224.7% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

