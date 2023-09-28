BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.12

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $12.72. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 85,555 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 289,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

