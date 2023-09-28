BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.12

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $12.72. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 85,555 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
