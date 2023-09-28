Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

