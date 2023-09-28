BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE LEO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.