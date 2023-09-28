Bricktown Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bricktown Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.1% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.90. 1,366,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.