Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $880.87

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 880.87 ($10.76) and traded as high as GBX 892 ($10.89). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 884 ($10.79), with a volume of 430,621 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.28) to GBX 865 ($10.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
