Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.7% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $17.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $833.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $864.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

