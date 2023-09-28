Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. ESAB makes up 1.2% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 849,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 21,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

