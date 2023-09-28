Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.62

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.62 and traded as low as C$11.40. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 187,161 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.20 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is currently -510.26%.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

