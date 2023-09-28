Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.49. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 131,581 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 323.39% and a negative net margin of 309.05%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

