Cardano Market Cap Hits $8.75 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.75 billion and $133.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.38 or 0.06110216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00034308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,213,906,238 coins and its circulating supply is 35,128,450,551 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

