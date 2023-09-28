Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 455,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 96,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 172,166 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC grew its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 939,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 499,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $9,834,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.