Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 51400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

