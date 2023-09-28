Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
