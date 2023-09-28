Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Chain has a market cap of $19.71 million and $1.05 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,895,072,264 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

