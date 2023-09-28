Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 4,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 83.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.